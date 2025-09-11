Raising Cane’s Expanding; Opening New Central Jersey Location
Raising Cane's is becoming more and more popular these days, and New Jersey is about to see another location open. Fingers crossed it's near you because those crinkle fries dipped in its signature sauce are fabulous.
The first NJ Raising Cane's opened in Burlington in 2024
According to NJBiz, the fast-casual chicken chain first started its reach into New Jersey by opening several locations in South Jersey. The first one was in Burlington and opened last year.
There are also locations in Washington Township, Marlton, Cherry Hill, Deptford, and Glassboro. Now the popular chain is expanding again, a little more north to Central Jersey.
A new location is opening in Edison
A new Raising Cane's will be opening in Edison. It will be located at 1031 Route 1 in the Edison Crossroads shopping center, where the bank was.
If all goes well with construction, it will be open by December.
Fairfield is also getting a new location
There's another location in North Jersey in the works as well. It's in Fairfield. There's a new restaurant being built with a drive-thru where Houlihan's used to be on Route 46. It will be opening this winter.
There are over 900 Raising Cane's restaurants in the U.S.
Right now, there are over 900 Raising Cane's locations across the country. By the end of this year, the company hopes to have almost 1,000 restaurants. And, there are plans to open a few locations in the UK in late 2026.
There were rumors a few years ago that a new location would be opening on Route 33 in Hamilton (Mercer County) in the old Chase bank building, but it hasn't happened yet. I'm not sure if it will at this point.
