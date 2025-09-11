Raising Cane's is becoming more and more popular these days, and New Jersey is about to see another location open. Fingers crossed it's near you because those crinkle fries dipped in its signature sauce are fabulous.

The first NJ Raising Cane's opened in Burlington in 2024

According to NJBiz, the fast-casual chicken chain first started its reach into New Jersey by opening several locations in South Jersey. The first one was in Burlington and opened last year.

READ MORE: Popular South Jersey Restaurant Abruptly shuts doors for good

Google Google loading...

There are also locations in Washington Township, Marlton, Cherry Hill, Deptford, and Glassboro. Now the popular chain is expanding again, a little more north to Central Jersey.

A new location is opening in Edison

A new Raising Cane's will be opening in Edison. It will be located at 1031 Route 1 in the Edison Crossroads shopping center, where the bank was.

Google Google loading...

If all goes well with construction, it will be open by December.

Get our free mobile app

Fairfield is also getting a new location

There's another location in North Jersey in the works as well. It's in Fairfield. There's a new restaurant being built with a drive-thru where Houlihan's used to be on Route 46. It will be opening this winter.

Google Google loading...

There are over 900 Raising Cane's restaurants in the U.S.

Right now, there are over 900 Raising Cane's locations across the country. By the end of this year, the company hopes to have almost 1,000 restaurants. And, there are plans to open a few locations in the UK in late 2026.

READ MORE: Popular Central Jersey Restaurant For Sale Again After 6 months

There were rumors a few years ago that a new location would be opening on Route 33 in Hamilton (Mercer County) in the old Chase bank building, but it hasn't happened yet. I'm not sure if it will at this point.

For more information, click here.

LOOK: The Most Iconic Magazine Covers of the '80s and '90s From Demi Moore’s groundbreaking pregnancy portrait to Janet Jackson’s provocative Rolling Stone cover — and even "Bat Boy" makes an appearance — these unforgettable ’80s and ’90s magazine moments defined pop culture and captured an era before the internet took over. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz