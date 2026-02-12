Last month, I told you one of the most popular chicken chains around right now, Raising Cane's, was seeking approval to open in East Brunswick (Middlesex County), near the Brunswick Square Mall. Chicken-loving locals are thrilled that the application has been officially approved, according to the Patch.

New Raising Cane's coming to East Brunswick, NJ

This is great news. The old Red Lobster building on Route 18 has been vacant for over three years since a fire forced it to close in August of 2022. The chain filed for bankruptcy in 2024. The old restaurant will be demolished, and a new Raising Cane's will be built.

The East Brunswick Raising Cane's will have 2 drive-thru lanes

The new Raising Cane's will be 3,500 square feet. It will have 2 drive-thru lanes, like most other Cane's locations. There will be room for 61 customers, 45 seats inside, and 16 seats on an outdoor patio.

No word yet on a timeline for opening the new East Brunswick location. Hopefully, demolition and construction will begin soon.

Raising Cane's has also been approved for Hamilton Township in Mercer County

Approval has also been given for a Hamilton Township location in Mercer County. That location will be on Route 33, where the Chase bank once was.

There are only a handful of Raising Cane's restaurants in the Garden State. A new location just opened in Edison. There are also locations in Burlington, Marlton, Cherry Hill, Deptford, Glassboro, and Turnersville.

Raising Cane's is known for its chicken fingers, Texas Toast, an original Cane's sauce (which many say is superior to another famous chicken chain's sauce), and crispy crinkle fries.

