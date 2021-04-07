A nightmare came true for a Robbinsville family last night (April 6th), as a raging fire destroyed their beloved home, leaving them with nothing, according to MidJersey news.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help them recover. Click here to learn more.

The Robbinsville Township Fire Department was called to the house fire on Randolph Drive, near Buford Road, just after 8pm. When they arrived on the scene, the house was fully engulfed. Smoke could be seen for miles. Here's footage of the fire from MidJersey.news:

The fire was not brought until control until just before 10 pm.

Thankfully, the Levering family was not home at the time, and there were no injuries reported from the devastating fire. The Robbinsville Township Fire Marshal’s Office and Robbinsville Township Police Department are working hard to determine the cause of the fire.

I feel terrible for this family. I can't imagine losing everything. This family is devastated. They've lost everything, and they need the help and support of their community.

The Levering family is well known and loved in Robbinsville. The Robbinsville High School Health & PE department has set up a GoFundMe:

"The Levering girls, (Nicole, Courtney, Christine and Jackie) were all Robbinsville High School graduates and Christine is currently a Health and Physical Education teacher and coach at the High School. Bill and Gael Levering have always been Robbinsville's biggest community supporters," the GoFundMe says.

Please help if you can. Any amount is appreciated. Click HERE to donate.

A special shoutout to the fire departments from our area who worked hard to fight the fire -- including Hamilton Township, Hope Fire Company of Allentown, East Windsor Fire Company, Hightstown Fire Company, West Windsor Fire Company, NJ Forrest Fire Service, and more.