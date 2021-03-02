'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star Jacqueline Laurita and her husband Christopher have been trying to sell their Franklin Lakes property since 2014.

As reported by NJ Advanced Media, the couple discussed financial difficulties on the reality show related to extensive therapy costs for their autistic son. It was soon after that the house first hit the market.

Now the subject of ongoing foreclosure litigation, the Bergen County home is listed on Zillow for $2.2 million.

At 322 Water View Drive in Franklin Lakes, the home boasts 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms on 5,674 square feet.

This custom-built home has a renovated 2-story entry foyer and library. There are great room features like custom molding, fireplace, and wet bar done by Salerno. The modern kitchen has a Salerno commercial range, wine fridge, large walk-in pantry, and eating area. The expansive master suite has 2 large walk-in custom closets, a jacuzzi tub, and a shower. All 6 bedrooms have custom-built closets. This house features a finished walk-out basement with a playroom, wine cellar/card room, office, and full bath. The house also features limestone walkways, a large deck, security cameras with night vision, and wired speakers throughout the house.

