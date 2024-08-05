“Thank You, AC” – Good Dog Bar & Restaurant is Permanently Closing in Atlantic City

This is such a bummer in Atlantic City.

Good Dog Bar, located at 3426 Atlantic Avenue is permanently closing, the owners have announced.

Why is Good Dog Bar Atlantic City closing?

According to the owners Heather and Dave, it really boils down to numbers. Despite their best efforts, the sales and business just couldn't make ends meet to sustain the restaurant. Their last day in operation will be Sunday, August 11.

Take a look at their official statement posted to their social media platform:

Will they ever returned to Atlantic City? Hopefully! The post suggests that it may be a possibility in the future. But for now, it's time to say goodbye.

This really is such a bummer considering the Atlantic City location only just opened last spring. The owners ventured out from their original Philly location to convert the former adult swingers club into the charming bar it became.

Good Dog Bar in Philly still stands

Th good news is, their original long-standing Philadelphia location at 224 S 15th St will remain open! They're a solid option in the city, and they've even been featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives!"

Their hip food is an absolute must-try in the city!

Will you miss the Atlantic City location? If you have any gift cards and rewards points, be sure to stop in and redeem them and enjoy the bar before they close on Sunday.

We'll miss you, Good Dog AC!

