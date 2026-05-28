A once popular restaurant in Marlton, NJ appears to have closed its doors (forever).

Marlton’s Brio Restaurant Has Closed

We’ve seen some rumors (and questions) online about the status of the Brio Italian Grille in Marlton, NJ. That's the Italian restaurant that was located inside the bustling Promenade at Sagemore shopping mall.

In local Facebook groups some have noticed that the restaurant’s signage was being taken down as of Thursday (May 28), which led to the question: what is the status of the restaurant?

Get our free mobile app

Well, we can now say that Brio has closed (forever). The restaurant is listed as closed on the Brio website. We reached out to Brio’s corporate team for comment, but we have not heard back as of press time. The restaurant appeared to close earlier this week.

It remains unclear what (if anything) may replace Brio inside the Promenade. Other restaurants (including a P.F. Changs, Panera and Redstone) remain open at this time.

Other Brio Restaurants Remain Open

There is, however, some good news if you’re a fan of the restaurant. It appears to be a one-off closure for chain. Their corporate website lists the Brio in Cherry Hill as open. That one is located at 901 Haddonfield Road in Cherry Hill. That is, however, the only location in the immediate area that remains.

Brio Italian Grille is known for their northern Italian cuisine including homemade pastas, steaks, chops, seafoods, and flatbreads prepared in a wood-burning oven.

It’s the Latest Closure for the Restaurant Chain

Unfortunately, however, it marks the latest closure in our area for the chain. At their peak around 2018, the company operated over 100 restaurants. Now It's estimated that they currently operate approximately 25 restaurants.

Back in February, the restaurant in the Freehold Mall closed its doors forever at the end of their lease, according to a report from NJ.com.

In 2022 we told you that the restaurant in the Quaker Bridge Mall had closed its doors as well.