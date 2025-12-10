If you ever thought to yourself, I wish there was a Zaxbys in New Jersey, you're in luck.

Zaxbys is opening its first New Jersey location

The chain, popular down South, is expanding for the very first time to the Garden State, and the first location is about to open, according to the Patch.

Are you excited?

The grand opening is on December 15 in Magnolia

Zaxbys' debut in New Jersey is in Magnolia (Camden County). The grand opening will be on Monday, December 15.

Stop by for the popular "chicken fingerz," its signature sauce, the Zax Sauce, Spicy Zax Sauce, Tongue Torch Sauce (yikes!), Ranch Sauce, and more. There are also wings, wraps, chicken-finger tacos, fried mushrooms, fried pickles, and more.

You can check out the entire menu by clicking here. Catering is available for holiday parties or any other occasions.

You can join the Zax Rewardz club to get exclusive deals and earn points to get free food. Check out the details by clicking here.

The NJ location is the first in the Northeast

Not only is the new Magnolia Zaxbys location the first one in New Jersey, it's the first Northeast location.

Taral Patel, operations partner at GSP Group, said in a statement, "This is just the beginning. We’re excited to expand across the state and bring Zaxbys to even more fans throughout the Northeast."

The new Zaxbys is located at 804 North White Horse Pike, Magnolia.

There are plans for five more South Jersey locations.

Zaxbys has almost 1,000 locations in 17 U.S. states, with plans to keep expanding.

For more details, click here.