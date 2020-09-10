Gov Phil Murphy and SZA Sign Juneteenth Bill Live on Instagram

Today was a very special day for New Jersey. Earlier today Governor Phil Murphy signed a bill to make Juneteenth a state and public holiday. Governor Murphy actually signed this bill live on Instagram which is the first time it has ever been done this way. Governor Murphy was not only joined by his lovely wife, but he tapped in New Jersey's own SZA to help with the memorable moment.

It was amazing that they decided to do it this way. Not only did we get to see history being made, but it made everyone feel included in a legislation that was made to do just that. For those who don't know what Juneteenth is, it's a day celebrated on the 19th of June to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States.

R&B singer singer SZA is from Maplewood New Jersey and has been very active in the New Jersey Pandemic relief fund. She has always been very vocal on the call for racial justice in the wake of the murders of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. Sza and Governor Murphy had an amazing 20 minute conversation about what is being done in New Jersey to bring about more diversity and change.

"We are the most diverse state in america. Getting it right isn't optional in New Jersey," Governor Murphy said.

"This is an example of an action we can take. I think words matter, but we all know actions matter more." Murphy said.

“Juneteenth has always been an important day in the African American community. It represents a day of true liberation of Black people from slavery in America. It’s also a reminder that centuries later, not all of us are treated equally and that freedom and democracy are not a given. Our fight for civil rights and freedom from discrimination and oppression continues today,” said Lt. Governor Oliver, who serves as Commissioner of the Department of Community Affairs. “Now, Juneteenth will forever be observed and celebrated so that we can collectively reflect upon the indelible mark that slavery has left on our country as we fight for meaningful reforms. I commend and thank Governor Murphy and the legislators who have chosen to make Juneteenth a State holiday.”