Did you try to lean a foreign language when you were in school?

It's said that the English language is the hardest to learn because of our slang, weird spellings, punctuation...the list goes on and on.

I am the worst at pronouncing words, especially names. There are so many different ways to spell and say names.

I came across an article in Readers Digest that lists the most difficult to pronounce town in every state across America.

I anxiously scrolled down to my home state of New Jersey to see if I was properly pronouncing the town thought to be the most difficult to pronounce.

In my opinion, this town is easy to pronounce. I can think of many other towns in New Jersey that are more difficult to say.

The article states the most difficult town in New Jersey to pronounce is Greenwich Township.

Huh?

Seems pretty easy to me.

It's pronounced just as it looks: Green - which.

What's so difficult about that?

I guess it can be confused with Greenwich Village in nearby New York, which is pronounced Gren - itch Village.

There are three Greenwichs in New Jersey. One in Cumberland County, one in Warren County, and the other in Gloucester County.

This brings me to my point of this not being to hardest to pronounce.

If you're not familiar with Gloucester County or Gloucester City and you see them on paper, you probably cringe.

How the heck do you pronounce them?

Ready? It's pronounced Glaw - ster.

I know, so weird, isn't it?

Then there's Cinnaminson and Ewing.

Also, Moonachie, Allamuchy, Lodi, Ho Ho Kus. I would tell you how to pronounce them properly but I'm not sure myself.

Why do they make them so hard?

Check out the other states' most difficult to pronounce towns by clicking here.

