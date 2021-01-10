Grimes Reveals COVID-19 Diagnosis, Is ‘Weirdly Enjoying’ the Experience

Grimes has tested positive for COVID-19... and is surprisingly enjoying it.

On Friday (January 8), the musician revealed her positive COVID-19 diagnosis via an Instagram Story.

She shared a screenshot of her playing the song "Good Days" from SZA on her Spotify. "Finally got COVID," she wrote. "Weirdly enjoying the Dayquil fever dream 2021," she added alongside a plant and fairy emojis.

See the Instagram Story, below.

@Grimes Instagram

Elon Musk, Grimes' boyfriend and the father of their son, X Æ A-12, believes he also contracted the virus. He speculated about his health back in November via Twitter. "Am getting wildly different results from different labs, but most likely I have a moderate case of covid," Musk tweeted at the time. "My symptoms are that of a minor cold, which is no surprise since a coronavirus is a type of cold."

Fans recently questioned if the couple are still together as Musk revealed that he moved to Texas despite SpaceX and Tesla having headquarters in California. It is unknown if Grimes moved to Texas with him or if she still resides with her son in California.