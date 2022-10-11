It's back. The Green Parrot Restaurant Pub & Patio will once again be hosting Brunch with the Grinch this holiday season.

If you'd like to go, I'd book a reservation quickly. Apparently, it sold out quickly last year.

There are 2 dates to pick from. You can either go Saturday, December 10th or Saturday, December 17th from 10am - 3pm. Seatings are at 10am, 12pm and 2pm.

The brunch looks fantastic, and I love that they're continuing the Grinch theme. The carving station will feature the Grinch's favorite...Roast Beast. Cute, right? There will also be Chicken Marsala, Honey Mustard Salmon, Vodka Rigatoni, assorted fruits and salads, pastries, bagels, breakfast meats, Who Hash, pancakes, waffles, Who Pudding, desserts and more.

Of course you'll get to meet the Grinch too and take unlimited pictures with him.

You can also take home a really cool balloon creation for free. Scott the Balloon Artist will be making The Grinch, Max, Cindy Lou Who, Santa, Rudolph, elves, Olaf from Frozen, Princesses and more.

If you've done breakfast or brunch with Santa before this may be a fun way to switch things up for your family. It will definitely get those holiday vibes going. You can even bring your pet as long as he/she is well behaved to get in the family pictures with The Grinch.

The restaurant is asking that you call to make a reservation at (215) 504-7277.

Tickets are $34.95 for adults and $12.95 for children 12 and under (tax and gratuity are not included).

The Green Parrot Restaurant Pub & Patio is located at 240 N. Sycamore Street in Newtown, PA.

