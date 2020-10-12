Grit + Polish Nail Salon is Closing

Planet Princeton reports, Grit + Polish nail salon only opened a few years ago on Witherspoon Street in Princeton, but will permanently close at the end of this month. They announced the news a few days ago on their Facebook page. Judging by the comments, many patrons are going to be very sad to see it go. They offered many services before the pandemic including manicures, pedicures and even eyelash extensions. Their last day of business is October 31st, so if you've been waiting to get a manicure, a pedicure, or even an eye brow wax, give Grit + Polish a call. I'm sure they'd appreciate your business.

There are many terrible things about this pandemic. The loss of human life, thousands of industries suffering and many small businesses that once expecting to be in business a long time, are now going to have to close. A lot of people blame the Governor for businesses having to close, but honestly, I can't say that I am one of those people. Unfortunately, he did what he had to do as the Governor during the coronavirus pandemic and closing restaurants and non essential businesses was a way to stop coronavirus cases from going up. I feel that he made the right decision, especially now with coronavirus cases going back up. Of course, I feel awful for small businesses and I try to support them in any way that I can. This is just another terrible and sad effect of this coronavirus pandemic and I hope we never have to experience it again in our lifetime.