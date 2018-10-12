Gritty Made A Surprise Cameo On Jimmy Kimmel Live

Gritty may be the biggest thing to come out of Philadelphia in a while. Don't worry I still love Kevin Hart, P!NK, and Will Smith and know there are a bunch of other celebrities who come from Philly. But right now it's Gritty's moment.

Gritty made a surprise cameo during a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. He was helping Jimmy's sidekick, Guillermo, make cheesesteaks at Pat's King of Steaks.

Guillermo has been traveling cross country and his latest stop was in Philly. See the full video below.