Gritty & The Philadelphia Flyers Surprise 11 Year Old Boy

CBS Philly reports, that a very special 11 year old boy received a very special gift from the Philadelphia Flyers and their mascot Gritty. Jackson Epstein is a very big Philadelphia Flyers fan who has muscular dystrophy. The Philadelphia Flyers along with Help Hope Live purchased a special bike for Jackson. Of course the bike is decked out in the Philadelphia Flyers colors orange and black, but it also has special features for Jackson to help him ride it. Since Jackson is in a wheelchair, the bike the Flyers purchased is one that Jackson can peddle using his arms, not his legs, like the one pictured below.

Wheelchair Authority

The video is awesome and will definitely make you smile. I like that his very first ride was with Gritty himself. I don't think any 11 year old can say they rode a bike with their favorite team's mascot.

I think we all need to see heartwarming videos like this right now. We all need to be reminded to be kind and we need to be reminded that despite all the terrible things happening in our world right now. I always say, treat people how you want to be treated, but unfortunately, not everyone has that mentality. I applaud the Philadelphia Flyers for giving a huge fan something to really be happy about in a time like this.