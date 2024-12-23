Mascots are the ultimate hype machines for sporting events. They’re there to get the crowd going, make us laugh, and keep the energy alive, even when the game might not be going so great.

Whether they’re dancing on the sidelines or hyping up fans with wild stunts, mascots add an extra layer of fun you don’t get from just the game itself.

We all know when it comes to mascots, Philly is home to some of the best. Let’s be real, Gritty is the best and most iconic mascot in the NHL right now.

St Louis Blues v Philadelphia Flyers Getty Images loading...

The Philadelphia Flyers crushed it when they introduced him to the world. He’s chaotic, a meme, and hilarious. It’s the perfect blend to go viral.

Whether he’s trolling other teams, messing with fans, or just being himself while hyping the crown, Gritty steals the show every single time.

So it always has had me think to myself, how much does Gritty actually get paid?

It has to be the gig of a lifetime for the person behind the Griitty costume, but just how much are they being paid for this insane gig?

How Much Does Gritty Make During an NHL Season?

Buffalo Sabres v Philadelphia Flyers Getty Images loading...

There aren’t exact stats on just how much Gritty makes per season, but we can make a few assumptions based on different numbers that are public about Gritty’s paycheck.

According to 888 Sport, the average NHL mascot reportedly earns between $65,000 to $70,000 per year.

Gritty is without a doubt the most popular mascot in the NHL, so I’d only assume he’s well near the higher slide of that pay scale.

We also know that according to Spoorts Keeda, Gritty charges $3,000 per 40-minute appearance as well, which is probably the best side gig anyone could ever have.

When taking those numbers into account, I would say the human behind Gritty is making a pretty solid living while being the goofiest mascot in the league.

This is the gig of a lifetime if you ask me.

