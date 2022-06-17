Disneyland is a place of wonder and magic that has enthralled the hearts of many — not only in the U.S., but across the globe as well. Known for its selection of themed rides and themes, the park is one of the most popular attractions in the world.

However, this was not the case for certain guests on the famed Haunted Mansion who recently had to exit the ride through the graveyard after the attraction broke down.

The action was captured by TikTok user @rickssterrr, who shared a viral clip of the ride at a standstill, as well as several people walking off the attraction — illuminated for the evacuation, though it usually operates in the dark — and toward a nearby exit.

What's more is the spooky ride broke down in the graveyard portion, as can be seen in the beginning of the video which features Animatronic ghosts, skeletons and tombstones.

"THE GHETTOOOOOO , B**** MY anXIETY WAS THROUGH THE ROOF," @rickssterrr captioned the video. Watch below:

It's worth noting this is not the first time there has been trouble at the Disney parks as of late.

This year, a woman claimed that another Disney guest dropped their pants and peed while they were on the Pirates of the Caribbean ride.

The incident allegedly occurred when guests became stuck on the ride, where they had to wait nearly 15 minutes before they were evacuated by Cast Members. However, that was too long for the woman and she decided to relieve herself.

On a separate occasion, a guest at the Magic Kingdom park at Walt Disney World allegedly took water home from the ride to cook with.