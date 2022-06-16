Looking for a fun golf tournament this summer? Move Over Breast Cancer, a local non-profit that's getting a lot of attention lately because of it's Glam Van, is holding its 2nd annual Charity Golf Tournament soon.

Founder, Paula Flory, filled me in on the Pink Links Charity Gold Tournament, August 15th at Forsgate Country Club in Monroe Township, New Jersey. Grab your golf buddies and go. It's going to be so much fun.

There are a few different ticket options: Single Golfer, foursome, or you can just go for dinner to support this wonderful cause. For more information and to get your tickets click HERE.

If you haven't heard of Move Over Breast Cancer, it's a fantastic group with the simple goal of helping everyone who's bravely fighting or has been affected by breast cancer.

The Move Over Breast Cancer Mobile Resource Lounge and Salon, AKA the Glam Van, responds to the wants and needs of those battling breast cancer, bringing comfort and hope at any time during their cancer journey.

Whatever they may need, the van will come right to them, wherever they are, free of charge without any barriers. Nothing should get in the way of the fight against breast cancer.

The Glam Van offers wig fittings, head shaving, professional counseling, fitness consultations, personal training, mastectomy bras, breast forms, and a glam experience including a makeover, style consultations, a photo shoot, and so much more.

Please help this amazing group so they can continue to help those battling cancer.

Get your tickets to the Pink Links Charity Golf Tournament today.

