Guy Fieri Opens Flavortown Kitchen’s in NJ & PA

The coronavirus pandemic has been a devastating blow. It has taken thousands of innocent human lives, it has caused business owners to close their doors, it has cost people to lose their jobs and has kept us from our loved ones out of fear. People that have lost their jobs or have been furloughed have been struggling to make ends meet and I know it's made me extremely grateful that my husband and I are employed. This pandemic has forced business owners to think differently and adjust to needs and comfort levels of their restaurants guests. Restaurant owners have had to up their delivery and take out systems and some have had to make an outdoor area and even go so far as to heat those outdoor areas during the colder fall and winter months. This is the only way they'll survive.

Guy Fieri from the Food Network, has decided to open up some new restaurants all over the country, with a different approach to the traditional restaurant experience.Yahoo reports, his Flavortown Kitchen Delivery Only Restaurants are basically ghost kitchens. What is a ghost kitchen? A ghost kitchen is a restaurant in a rented kitchen space and Flavortown is one of those places. The menus are of course amazing. I wouldn't expect anything less from Guy Fieri. Since it's delivery only, you just go to the Flavortown Kitchen website, pick the location closest to you, choose your items, out in your address, pay and BOOM! Your order can be ready ASAP or you can schedule a time for it to be delivered.

They have a ton of locations in New Jersey and Pennsylvania and I think we will be ordering on our next date night.