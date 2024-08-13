A super amazing Japanese restaurant is new to the Asbury Park area and it’s something you without a doubt have to try.

I feel sushi and Japanese cuisine in general are both extremely trendy right now and this spot will change the game for Japanese food fans all over New Jersey.

This restaurant that has just recently opened is called Hadaka and it’s an omakase-styled restaurant.

What Is Omakase?

Omakase is a Japanese-styled dining experience where the chef curates the entire menu for you. At Hadaka, you put your faith in the chefs and let them serve you some of the best sushi in the Asbury Park area.

This is so perfect for sushi veterans as well as adventurous eaters.

I love this style of dining because you get to try a list of things you may otherwise never give a chance. You may end up finding your favorite food! This is reported to be the first omakase-styled restaurant along the Jersey Shore and if you’re down in the area this summer, you need to get yourself here!

READ MORE: This Popular Revolving Sushi Bar is Coming To Cherry Hill, NJ!

This restaurant is reservation-only, but it is BYOB, so make sure to make that reservation and pack the cooler before heading to your meal!

Hadaka Asbury Park is located at 527 Bangs Avenue in Asbury Park, New Jersey. You can check out their website and get more information here!

If you love Japanese food and also hate the pressure of staring at a menu and picking something to order, this spot is totally for you! It takes the stress out of picking just one choice for dinner!

Best Sushi in Mercer and Bucks Counties My hubby is very into sushi now, so, I asked family, friends, and PST listeners where the best sushi is in Mercer and Bucks County, and wow, they were passionate about their answers. Here are the most popular spots. Gallery Credit: Chris Rollins