The wait is finally over.

Kura Revolving Sushi Bar's Grand Opening in Lawrence is December 5

The first revolving sushi bar in Mercer County will ceremoniously open its doors in Lawrence Township on Friday, December 5.

It's in Mercer on One where Hooters was

It's Kura Revolving Sushi Bar, located in Mercer on One (Route 1 South), where Hooters used to be.

There will be giveaways during the grand opening

The first 150 people who dine-in on Friday (December 5) will get a free t-shirt (while supplies last) and five Kura Sushi rewards members who dine in the restaurant during opening weekend (December 5-7) will win free sushi for a year.

Some locals have already stopped in to see what it's all about during its soft opening over the past few weeks.

There are over 60 locations across the country

It's a chain restaurant in 19 states, with over 60 locations. It's the biggest revolving sushi bar chain in America.

There are only 7 in New Jersey, with an 8th coming soon. The locations include the new opened restaurant in Lawrence, Cherry Hill, Freehold (recently opened), Edison (pictured above), Jersey City, Paramus, Fort Lee, and coming soon to Parsippany.

So, what is a revolving sushi bar? It's a "dual - layer system, delivering both continuously revolving dishes and made-to-order items via an Express Belt."

Kura Sushi USA Inc. is well known for it's cutting edge technology, and it's made its restaurants some of the coolest around. Make sure to go check it out.

Your meal will come off the conveyor belt under "Mr. Fresh," a food safety dome that uses tracking technology to make sure your food is as fresh as it can be. What a great feature.

You can join the rewards program

You can sign up for Kura Sushi's rewards program. It's really cool. The plates you take off the revolving conveyor belt are tracked. You can earn prizes in the "Bikkura Pon" prize system. You'll earn rewards after every 15 plates. That same system helps with billing.

If you're wondering how your bill is created, you'll pay by plate. Every sushi plate on the revolving conveyor belt has a set price, even the side dishes and desserts.

Check it out for yourself by clicking here.

Kura Revolving Sushi Bar is located at 3371 Route 1, Unit 44 (Mercer on One) in Lawrence Township.

The hours are Sunday - 11 AM - 9:30 PM. Monday - Thursday 11:30 AM - 9:30 AM. Friday - 11:30 AM - 10 PM. Saturday - 11 AM - 10 PM.

