A trendy restaurant that a lot of people are buzzing about on TikTok is having its grand opening celebration in Lawrence Township.

Nan Xiang Express Princeton is new in Mercer on One

Nan Xiang Express Princeton is now open in Mercer on One (formerly Mercer Mall) on Route 1 South.

Its mission is to "recreate the most memorable flavors of Shanghai and share them with you."

You can check out the menu by clicking here. You can choose from soup dumplings, their signature dim sum, appetizers, noodles & rice, soups, and beverages.

The grand opening is October 18

The grand opening celebration will be on Saturday, October 18.

There will be specials from October 16 - 18

But starting Thursday, October 16, there are great deals and specials at the restaurant.

If you spend $50 or more, you'll receive a free Bobo doll (while supplies last). It's cute, isn't it?

Nan Xiang Express via Facebook Nan Xiang Express via Facebook loading...

There will be a Buy One Get One Free vegetable spring roll special on October 18 for the first 100 customers. That's a great reason to get there early.

Nan Xiang Express via Facebook Nan Xiang Express via Facebook loading...

Take advantage of the Top Up Bonus from October 16 - 18, where you can add $100, $200, $500, or $1000 to your store card and get up to $200 in extra store credit (Princeton location only).

Nan Xiang Express via Facebook Nan Xiang Express via Facebook loading...

Head to the new Nan Xiang Express Princeton in Mercer On One (3349 Brunswick Pike) and see what it's all about.

It's in the same strip of stores/restaurants as Olive Garden.

You'd better practice using chopsticks. Ha ha. Don't worry, they have spoons too.

Kura Sushi is also opening soon in Mercer on One

Also coming soon to Mercer on One is Kura Sushi, known for its revolving sushi bar. You can check out all the details by clicking here. It's looking to open in late October.

