New Revolving Sushi Bar Expects Fall Opening in Cherry Hill, New Jersey!

"Here comes the yellowtail - grab it!'

Ever been to a revolving sushi bar? Get ready to grab your favorite roll from the conveyor belt in South Jersey!

Picking up vegetable sushi with chopsticks Getty Images loading...

42Freeway first caught word back in January that Kura Revolving Sushi Bar is coming to the Garden State Complex in Cherry Hill!

It'll be located right next to the Eagles Pro Shop, which is right in front of the Wegman's grocery store. Construction teams were seen on site putting the new signage up!



Google Maps Google Maps loading...

What is Kura Revolving Sushi Bar?

Kura Sushi Bar is a high-quality, tech-driven sushi restaurant chain with a focus on anime-inspired atmosphere. You step inside and you might fee like you're in a Dragon Ball Z episode.



Their promise is to always serve sushi using the freshest, high-quality ingredients - the only way sushi should be!

"Kura Sushi’s dishes adhere to the Japanese virtue of serving natural and healthy meals prepared with fresh, premium ingredients," their website reads.

And there's more than sushi! Their menu also offers noodles, dumplings, tempuras, fried rice, desserts and much more!

Sushi comes "floating" to your table on a conveyor belt. If you see something you like, you can grab it! You can also use a touch pad to order your favorite rolls.

You see this a lot among foodie influencers on TikTok. Take a look at this one from the Edison location!

When is Kura Sushi Bar Opening in Cherry Hill?

According to some investigation from 42Freeway, the restaurant is aiming for an October/November opening - before Thanksgiving. Fingers crossed!

