They're back. There's going to be tons of Halloween fun at Snipes Farm in Morrisville, PA again this fall.

The Mid Atlantic Event Group is hosting what's being called, "Pennsylvania's Scariest Halloween Drive In Movie Experience." If this is your kind of thing, you don't want to miss it.

The month long Halloween film festival kicks off Friday, September 30th and runs until Halloween night, Monday, October 31st.

Get our free mobile app

Let me try to describe it for you. It's going to be an interactive, all in experience. They call it "immersive" with LIVE actors, music, and a lot more fun.

When I say live actors I mean there will be spooky characters wandering around helping the scary movie being shown on the 50 foot screen come to life.

Don't be nervous. Mid Atlantic Event Group promises, "The safety of our fans, performers and staff is our top priority. This experience was designed to meet all local health and safety standards and state regulations. Of course we'll be wearing our masks, it's Halloween after all.

All your favorite classic Halloween movies are being shown like Friday the 13th, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Hocus Pocus, Halloween, Beetlejuice, Ghostbusters, Blair Witch Project, Texas Chainsaw Massacre and more. For the complete schedule of movies, click here.

There are limited spots available for each movie showing, so reserve your spot now. In years past every night sold out. Don't wait. For tickets click here.

It's only $45 per carload, same as last year. While prices everywhere went up, this stayed the same. The gates will open at 6pm. Get ready the scares will start at the entrance.

For all the spooky details click here.

Snipes Farm is located at 890 West Bridge Street in Morrisville, PA.

Take a Peak Inside Bucks County's Most Expensive Home At $8 million dollars, this new construction located in New Hope, PA is the most expensive home for sale right now on the market in all of Bucks County, PA. It's listed by Revi Haviv of Addison Wolfe Real Estate.

You May FINALLY Write A Book Inside This Peaceful Bucks County "Little House" This adorable cottage in Perkasie, Bucks County, PA may be the perfect summer getaway if you're looking to focus and finally write a book or song.