Halloween falls on a Thursday this year, which has me wondering, should we celebrate early?

As a full-on Halloween enthusiast, I go all out for the holiday every single day in October, so this isn’t me being a party pooper.

Let's be real though, it’s always a little disappointing when Halloween lands on a weekday.

The holiday is all about getting spooky when the sun goes down, and I think everyone deserves to celebrate without worrying about work or school the next morning!

So, should we make it a rule in New Jersey to celebrate Halloween the weekend before or after?

I’m not trying to stir up bad memories of Halloween 2012 and Hurricane Sandy, but maybe it’s time to rethink our approach.

As a kid, Halloween was one of the few nights a year I could stay up late with friends, indulging in candy.

The only downside? Nine times out of ten, we had school the next day, which meant the fun had to end way too early!

Having a recovery day after Halloween would be incredible.

We already do it for holidays like Christmas and Thanksgiving so why not for Halloween?

Maybe it’s just me being a Halloween fanatic, but I think trick-or-treating with your family or hosting an epic Halloween party would be way more enjoyable if no one was watching the clock.

What do you think?

Would moving the celebration kill the Halloween vibe, or is it the refresh we need?

Maybe New Jersey can start this trend in years to come!

Just because Halloween would be rescheduled in Jersey doesn't mean we love the day any less!

There are so many spooky ties to New Jersey like all of the horror movies that have been filmed here!

