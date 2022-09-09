Whether you're Irish or not, get ready for a really good time.

The date has been set for 38th Annual Hamilton Irish Festival and it's soon, according to organizers.

Save the date. The public is invited Saturday, October 1st. I certainly hope it doesn't rain, but, if it does, the rain date is Sunday, October 2nd.

The hosts are The Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH) and MSGR Crean, Division 1.

The night before the festival, Friday, September 30th, don't miss the pre-gaming event to get the weekend started. There will be an Irish Pub Night from 6pm - 10pm on the patio at the AOH club. There will be live music from some of the best Irish bands in the area including "The Bogside Rogues" and "Joe Mullin and Son."

The 38th Annual Hamilton Irish Festival will be the next day, Saturday, October 1st on the AOH grounds from 1pm - 9pm. Tell your family and friends.

Bring your appetite. Their will be lots of food vendors. You'll also be able to buy alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

The free children's area is bigger and better this year, running from 1pm - 5pm with pumpkin decorating for the first 75 kids who show up, courtesy of local landscaping company, Sean's Landscaping.

Hamilton Irish Fest Hamilton Irish Fest loading...

There's also going to be a free petting zoo, vendors, performances by the Justin & Erin Koltenicki School of Irish Dance, the MSGR Crean Pipe and Drum band will be playing throughout the day and more live music.

Make sure you get in on the Super 50/50. You could win a lot of money. Last year, the winner took home $6,000. Wow.

It only costs $5 to get in for adults and kids over 16. Children 15 and younger are FREE when with an adult.

Bring chair and blankets are have some fun.

Need more information? Click HERE.

