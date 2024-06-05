Hamilton Township in Mercer County has announced plans for its 4th of July celebration and fireworks, according to the official township website.

Don't miss out. Save the date for this popular annual event.

Hamilton Township 4th of July fireworks and concert are July 1st

The Independence Day Concert and Fireworks will be held on Monday evening, July 1st. The festivities will take place at Veterans Park. Make sure to use the Kuser Road/South entrance.

Have you been before? My friends and I have gone many times over the years, and we always have a great time. It's a tradition for many families in the area.

Bring a blanket or a chair and settle in for a night of food, live music from The Heartbeats, and classic, Americana fun. There will food vendors on site.

Hamilton's Independence Day Concert & Fireworks starts at 6:30pm

The festivities kick off at 6:30pm. It tends to get crowded, so I would plan to get their a little early so you can get a good spot.

Then, what everyone (young and old) looks forward to...fireworks.

Get ready, the spectacular fireworks show will begin around 9:30pm. I'm sure you'll hear plenty of Ooooo's and Ahhhhh's from the crowd.

Every year I end up taking a ton of pictures of the fireworks because they're so beautiful, and then I look back at my camera roll and think, "Why do I need this many pictures of fireworks?" I'll see them again next year. Ha ha.

The rain date is Tuesday, July 2nd

Hopefully, Mother Nature cooperates and everything will go off without a hitch. If it has to be postponed, the rain date is Tuesday, July 2nd.

For more information or if you'd like to be a vendor, click here.

