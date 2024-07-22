Look Inside This Real Life Barbie Dreamhouse For Sale in Hamilton, NJ

If you’re looking for a brand new home that will definitely stand out compared to your friends then look no further than this house in Hamilton, New Jersey. I feel we’re always looking to update our homes and make them unique to us and this homeowner has taken that to the next level.

In Mercer County, New Jersey, there is a home for sale that will without a doubt be one to remember for people who decide to take a tour through it. There is a home that is for sale oon Hughs Drive in Hamilton, New Jersey that is waiting for its new owner to purchase it.

It’s been catching the attention of locals because of the decor inside of the home. When you look at the pictures posted on Zillow, it is like the color pink just took over this entire house.

The attention to detail the previous owner took when decorating this beautiful home is unmatched compared to any other home I’ve ever seen before. From the pink flowered wallpaper to the pink toilets and sink inside of the bathroom, this home looks like a real-life Barbie dream house located right in Hamilton, New Jersey.

There’s also a theater area in the home that is decorated in the most fun way. Every inch of this beautiful home has the most beautiful decor and is just every girl’s dream. The house is being sold for $500,000 and is located at 835 Hughs Drive in Hamilton, New Jersey.

The house has only been up for sale for about a week or so and already has so many people talking about it. If you love pink and fun decor, this is for sure the house for you. You won’t even have to touch a single wall with a paintbrush and can live in Barbie’s dream house.

Take a look inside!