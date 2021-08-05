Happy Hour For Restaurant Workers at Martine’s in New Hope, PA

Martine's Riverhouse Restaurant in New Hope, PA, is hosting Industry Happy Hour, starting next week, according to Facebook.

If you don't know what Industry Happy Hour is (don't worry, I didn't either), let me fill you in. Industry Happy Hour is for people in the restaurant industry. Martine's Riverhouse knows first hand how rough the pandemic was, and still is, on the restaurant industry, so they want to give all restaurant workers a "soft place to land," the post reads. This is so great. A nice way for restaurant workers to destress, have fun, and meet others from the restaurant business, who are probably going through the same stresses.

Industry Happy Hours will be Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Sundays from 9pm - 11pm, so stop by after work (or on your night off) and unwind. I love the way Matine's says, "Hang up your apron with us."

Martine's is offering some specials...$4 bottled beer, $5 craft beer on draft, $8 sangria and bartender's choice.

It's been sad to see so many great restaurants suffering during the pandemic, trying to keep their heads above water, and adjust so quickly to ever changing rules and regulations. Owners have had to make the difficult decisions, sometimes having to let top notch employees go just to be able to keep the doors open. Heartbreaking.

Restaurants are dealing with a whole new problem now that the world had opened up again. Customers are back, but, there's not enough staff to take care of the customers. Instead of thriving, some restaurants are having to cut their hours because they can't keep up. Ugh. What a mess.

Hopefully, Industry Happy Hour at Martine's will let you escape for a little while. Bring your restaurant working friends, and enjoy that incredible view.

