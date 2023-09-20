It's amazing to see what a lot of money can buy. And if you have several millions of dollars to spend, it can buy you this enormous mansion in Bucks County that epitomizes wealth and luxury.

Welcome to the grand 1284 Eagle Rd! This French-European mansion is on the market in New Hope, Pennsylvania, and its grandeur is matched by its asking price on Zillow - $6,895,000. You'll feel like royalty stepping inside.

Credit: Joseph Bograd, RE/MAX Elite via Zillow Credit: Joseph Bograd, RE/MAX Elite via Zillow loading...

Get our free mobile app

This massive 19,037 sq ft, brick and stone mansion built in 2009 is fit for royalty, with 6 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a 2-story foyer, a ballroom, 4-car garage, an elevator, enormous gourmet kitchen, and an paradisal indoor swimming pool you simply have to see for yourself, according to the listing.

This incredible, one of a kind, French European mansion offers details & amenities like no other! Intricate moldings & millwork, leaded glass doors, gold fixtures, 30 crystal chandeliers including a Maria Theresa Grand chandelier w Swarovski, dramatic ceiling heights of 12'-13' on the two upper floors and 10' in the lower level, & imported marble in almost every room are just the tip of offering this home brings.

Credit: Joseph Bograd, RE/MAX Elite via Zillow Credit: Joseph Bograd, RE/MAX Elite via Zillow loading...

The entire house is breath-taking, with countless chandeliers, ornate moldings, high ceilings, enormous windows for natural light... oh - and enough marble to built a Roman empire. You can only imagine how show-stopping it must be in person.

Credit: Joseph Bograd, RE/MAX Elite via Zillow Credit: Joseph Bograd, RE/MAX Elite via Zillow loading...

Not to mention thee house is situated on a mountainside with sweeping manicured greenery and lawns that provide ample space for both privacy and entertaining! Imagine how gorgeous it looks when the seasons change!

This is definitely the sort of p(a)lace to buy if you want to flaunt your wealth and entertain guests by the dozens!

Let's take a closer look inside. It only gets more impressive! Wait until you see the kitchen and indoor pool!

This Palatial $7M Mansion in New Hope, PA is Fit For Royalty Marble... Marble everywhere!

What do you think? Is it perfect or too overstated? Drop your verdict!

This $5.6 Million Victorian Styled Mansion Is For Sale in Bucks County This is one of the most expensive mansions for sale in Bucks County right now!