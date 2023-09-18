A theater celebrity will be hitting the Bucks County Playhouse stage this October for a very special show.

Starting on October 13th, a familiar face will make their debut in leading the cast of Richard O’Brien’s ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ in New Hope, PA! The Bucks County Playhouse is one of the top theaters on the East Coast according to the Wall Street Journal and puts on numerous shows throughout the year.

So, who is the big name that will be leading the cast on the big stage from October 13th through the 28th?

It’s actor, reality star, dancer, and producer Frankie Grande!

He has performed in Broadway and Off-Broadway shows, participated on the CBS reality show ‘Big Brother’, and is very well known for being singer Ariana Grande’s older brother.

“Strap on your corset and roll up your fishnets, Richard O’Brien’s “The Rocky Horror Show” returns to Bucks County Playhouse in an all-new production.” says bcptheater.org. The runtime for this show is 90 minutes with no intermission and it will be the time of your life. This show is always a hit when it hits the big stage and also has a big following, soo I would get your hands on some tickets as soon as possible!

If you’re looking to check out the musical that inspired the classic film, ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ will be hitting the Bucks County Playhouse stage in just a few weeks starting on Friday, October 13th. You can get your tickets now on their official website!

