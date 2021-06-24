Happy Hours are Back at the Boathouse at Mercer Lake

The weather is getting warmer, and places are opening up and allowing full capacity. During the pandemic, it felt like a day like this would never be here, but it finally is. Now it's time to get out there, support local businesses and have some fun!

A very popular happy hour amongst locals in Mercer County has finally returned. The Boathouse at Mercer Lake just announced on their Facebook and Instagram pages, that Happy Hours are back every Thursday starting July 1st.

The Boathouse at Mercer Lake is located inside Mercer County Park and the views are just stunning. Their outdoor area where the Happy Hours take place looks relaxing and fun. There will be drink specials and hopefully appetizer specials too. For more info, reach out to The Boathouse at Mercer Lake.

I have always wanted to try the happy hours at The Boathouse at Mercer Lake. Chris Rollins says they are so much fun and the venue is just stunning. I actually called there to book my baby shower, but they no availability. Then, once the pandemic hit, they were shut down and we never got to go. We were so bummed.

My hubby and I love happy hours. Before we became parents, we went to happy hours all the time to have some drinks, some appetizers and just take advantage of each other's company. I think I need to call Grandma to come watch our son, so we can get out and enjoy a happy hour again soon.

We will definitely be visiting The Boathouse at Mercer Lake for cocktails and yummy food very soon. I can't wait to try it.

Restaurants Participating in Burlington County's Restaurant Week

Burlington County Restaurant Week Kicks Off Today. There are 40 restaurants participating in this week long event and all have different food and drink specials going on. You don't need to cook dinner all week because there are all kinds of different restaurants to choose from for breakfast, lunch and dinner too.

Below are the 40 restaurants that are participating in this week's event. This is the perfect time to visit a local restaurant, try their food and drinks and show some support.


