April 26th is National Pretzel Day!

Here in New Jersey and the Philadelphia region, soft pretzels are pretty much one of the major food groups. And for good reason - pretzels first became popular in America in Pennsylvania thanks to German immigrants who began settling there around 1710, according to History.com. One of the first commercial pretzel bakeries was founded in Lititz, Pennsylvania!

But for now let's fast-forward a few hundred years. National Pretzel day is here again, and whether you like them savory or sweet, you've got it twisted if you don't think you can score some of that satisfying bread for free.

So where can you score some free pretzels today?

Wouldn't quite be National Pretzel Day if the pretzel giant Auntie Anne's wasn't giving away some freebies! Auntie Anne's will be giving away free Original or Cinnamon Sugar pretzels all day long. The catch? It's for members of their Pretzel Perks app. But it's okay, it's totally free to join. Download the app, get a free pretzel. Sounds like a deal to me!

We got a million of 'em here. Each customer gets one free pretzel with no purchase necessary, including in their Walmart locations!

On Pretzel Day, or "Wetzel Day", as they're calling it, Wetzel's pretzels will be giving away free Original pretzels after 3 pm at participating restaurants, in-store only. They have locations in Freehold Township NJ, Philadelphia PA, Woodbridge Township NJ, East Rutherford NJ, and Paramus NJ.

Take advantage, get twisted, and enjoy!

