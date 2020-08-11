Hard Rock Atlantic City Offering Outdoor Cooking Classes and Wine Tastings

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City is maximizing the last full month of summer with the introduction of outdoor culinary classes and wine tastings.

Starting Saturday, August 15, you can satisfy your sweet tooth by learning to make delicious desserts from Hard Rock AC's Executive Pastry Chef, Thaddeus R. DuBois (Did you know DuBois was once a pastry chef at THE WHITE HOUSE?).

Then on Thursday, August 20, Hard Rock kicks off their series of Blind Wine Tastings with J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines. Guests will be treated to samples of six different varietals of wine that they'll try to correctly identify for a small prize.

vesa011/thinkstock

The dessert classes and the wine tastings will all take place at DAER Deck Lounge, overlooking the boardwalk.

Check out what Hard Rock Atlantic City has lined up for you:

Saturday, Aug. 15 , from noon to 2 p.m. Summer Fruits in a Tart ($35 per person; register online here) Create a picture-perfect fruit tart including how to make and roll out sugar dough and pastry cream, and how to artfully arrange fresh fruit on the finished product. Guests will enjoy an eight-inch Fruit Tart with Raspberry Coulis at the end of the class.

, from noon to 2 p.m. ($35 per person; register online here) Create a picture-perfect fruit tart including how to make and roll out sugar dough and pastry cream, and how to artfully arrange fresh fruit on the finished product. Guests will enjoy an eight-inch Fruit Tart with Raspberry Coulis at the end of the class. Saturday, Aug. 22 from noon to 2 p.m. Summer Heat Nitro Ice Cream ($35 per person; register online here) Discover the science and skills behind liquid nitrogen ice cream including making an ice cream base from scratch and instantly freezing it with liquid nitrogen. Guests will enjoy fresh ice cream made tableside.

from noon to 2 p.m. ($35 per person; register online here) Discover the science and skills behind liquid nitrogen ice cream including making an ice cream base from scratch and instantly freezing it with liquid nitrogen. Guests will enjoy fresh ice cream made tableside. Saturday, Aug. 29 from noon to 2 p.m. An Afternoon with My English Auntie ($35 per person; register online here) Enjoy a traditional English afternoon tea while rolling and cutting traditional tea biscuits and creating English lemon curd tea sandwiches. Includes service of tea sandwiches with berries.

from noon to 2 p.m. ($35 per person; register online here) Enjoy a traditional English afternoon tea while rolling and cutting traditional tea biscuits and creating English lemon curd tea sandwiches. Includes service of tea sandwiches with berries. Blind Wine Tastings every Thursday from 5 to 6 p.m. from Aug. 20 thru Sept. 10. Wine tastings are $25 per person with registration available here.

Any of these would make for a fun date night or girls night! Hope to see you there.

