30 South Jersey Wineries to Hit on a Winter Road Trip

Love to sample local wines? The Garden State is brimming with local wineries crafting delicious varietals all year long, even in winter! Ready for a road trip? Check out our complete guide to South Jersey wineries.

From William Heritage Winery in Mullica Hill to Cape May Vineyard and Winery and everywhere in between, we've mapped out the perfect road trip for you and your friends. You may not have even realized before now just HOW MANY wineries there are in South Jersey! And, all of them have so much to offer.

So, if cabin fever is getting to you, and you and some friends or your significant other want to bundle up and have a tasty day date, we'll point you in the right direction.

Be sure to check with each winery for winter tasting hours, and bookmark this post for future reference!

As always, drink responsibly. Enjoy!

