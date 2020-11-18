Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City Make Bags for Residents

According to a Press Release, the Hard Rock Atlantic City culinary team filled almost 600 bags yesterday (November 17th) that will be given out to people in their community. They filled the bags with traditional Thanksgiving day meal items like turkey, stuffing, potatoes, and other canned items. The bags will be given to local senior homes in their area. On top of those bags they filled, the Hard Rock Atlantic City is also giving 100 frozen turkeys to the Atlantic City Rescue Mission.

Bravo to the he Hard Rock Atlantic City culinary team! Let's hope we see some more acts of kindness around this holiday season.

Now, more than ever, we need to show each other how much we care about one another. I have said for years that I have always wanted to volunteer at a soup kitchen on Thanksgiving, but whenever I call, they are always loaded with volunteers. I think I am going to try on a not so popular day for volunteering, I'm sure they'll appreciate that. In prior years, my church would put together "blessing bags" for the homeless filled with essentials and things they would possibly need. Unfortunately this year, we did not do them, but I know next year we should. I enjoy giving them out to the people in our community and making them smile. I'm sure that's exactly what's going to happen to the recipients of these bags that the Hard Rock Atlantic City culinary team are putting together. It warms my heart when things like this happen.