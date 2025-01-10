I have some exciting news. The wait is almost over.

Harpoon Willy's opening in Robbinsville January 13

Harpoon Willy’s, a well-known Jersey Shore restaurant from The Jersey Shore Restaurant Group, is opening its first Mercer County location on Monday, January13th in Robbinsville, according to ROI-NJ.

You may have seen the new signs.

It's replacing KOI Social, the upscale Chinese restaurant that was in the space on the corner for almost two years.

Koi Social Robbinsville, NJ

If you’re familiar with the original Harpoon Willy’s by the Manasquan River, you know it's been a hot spot for over two centuries.

Harpoon Willy's Manasquan, NJ

It will be in Robbinsville Town Center

The new Robbinsville location, located in Robbinsville Town Center at 2360 Route 33, will have the same fun vibe and serve the same great food and drinks.

It will be a great place to hang out with friends and family to catch a game or just catch up. Who knows, you may become a regular.

It will be open 7 days a week for dinner and have brunch on Saturday and Sunday, according to its Instagram.

It will have indoor and outdoor seating for 300 people.

The outdoor patio will hold 100 people

The outdoor patio will hold almost 100 people, making it a cool spot for a special occasion when the weather warms up a little bit.

There will be other indoor private event options for up to 100 people as well, all year long.

Harpoon Willy's lively bar sounds awesome, boasting 70 seats and TVs to cheer on your favorite teams.

Greg Manning is the Chief Culinary Officer of the Jersey Shore Restaurant Group and is bringing the same high standards that have made Harpoon Willy’s a staple in Manasquan.

His team aims to make this new Robbinsville location a local favorite, offering the best food and service in a welcoming atmosphere.

The Jersey Shore Restaurant Group, which also owns the original Harpoon Willy’s in Wall Township, Half Moon Point in Point Pleasant, is in the process of renovating a third spot, Three Story Grill in Waretown.

I can't wait to check out this new spot.

See you there.

