Oh, you're going to love this. There's going to be another Guy Fieri restaurant in our area.

The Food Network superstar's Chicken Guy! popular fast casual restaurant is expanding and will be opening at the King of Prussia Mall this spring, according to The Patch. The article says it's due to open in May.

It may not be around the corner for you, but if you love it, there aren't many around. The next closest one is in Harrah's in Atlantic City. There's one is Pittsburgh too that just opened a few months ago.

Click here to see all the locations. My family loved the one in Disney Springs.

The King Of Prussia mall website says it will be located in the food court on level one of the Plaza. The easiest way to get to it will be through the Primark entrance.

The Chicken Guy menu has 22 signature sauces (wow) to go along with the chicken tenders, sandwiches, fries and more. The fries have Guy's special fry seasoning.

There are also fried pickles (yum) fresh slaw, and Mac Daddy Mac and Cheese.

Make sure to save room for dessert. Look at these. Wow.

There are a bunch of cool milkshakes, the Triple Double Ice Cream Treat...triple chocolate and double mint, or the Cinnamon Apple, which is a huge cup of vanilla soft serve with plenty of Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Apple Jacks cereal on top.

Have I tempted you? I think you'll love it.

There are more stores opening at King of Prussia, click here to see the list.

