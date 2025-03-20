This Road Is Rumored To Be The Most Haunted Spot in New Jersey

I’ll admit, I’m one of those people that wish it was October year-round. I love the seasons and love summer, but there’s something about Fall that just makes me so happy.

Fall means that it’s also a spooky season, and I love all things haunted. Although I’m probably one of the easiest people to scare, I still love being scared and checking out spooky things.

Haunted Houses, haunted hayrides, and scary movies are some of my favorite things.

Although I like to walk around Spirit Halloween when it's open and check out all the scary decor, I don’t like ACTUAL haunted things.

Fake haunted things are amazing, but once I go somewhere and there’s a possibility that it’s actually haunted, I’m gone.

If you’re into checking out haunted places and seeing real-life haunted things, New Jersey may be a great place for you.

New Jersey itself is full of history, so there’s bound to be some haunted houses, hotels, and other places around right?

Where Is New Jersey's Most Haunted Spot?

ListVerse has made a list of the 10 most haunted places in New Jersey and I know for 1 I am not brave enough to check it out for myself.

I’m more of an observer from a faraway type of paranormal fan.

According to this list, Shades of Death Road in Warren County, New Jersey is officially the most haunted place in The Garden State.

“Shades of Death Road is a two-lane rural road of about 6.7 miles in length. Running north to south, it starts in Allamuchy Township and ends in Liberty Township.” -ListVerse.com

The story of the road is that there were men who would hang out on these roads and fight over women, which sometimes resulted in fatalities. Apparently the road is still haunted by those violent ghosts to this day.

Whether this is true or not, I’d stay away. I don't need to go there and check it out for myself. If you say it’s haunted, I’ll just take your word for it.

