Now would be a great time to start thinking about what to do for your super mom! Taking her to brunch is always a great option! If you're thinking of making reservations, you can check out this list of amazing brunch spots in New Jersey. There's also the classic gesture of serving her breakfast in bed along with a heartfelt card.

But what do moms really want for Mother's Day?

According to an Instagram survey conducted by Parents.com last year, the 9 things moms wanted the most were:

Sleep! Amen to that.

A day off or alone time

A spa day or massage

A vacation

A night or weekend alone in a hotel for mini getaway

A clean house

Recognition and appreciation. Thank her for all he does!

Someone else making breakfast/breakfast in bed

Jewelry

A haircut

Any of these would be a great idea, but what's a Mother's Day without giving her a beautiful bouquet of fresh flowers? Whatever you do or give her, pair it with some flowers! It's a timeless gift.

Mother's Day is definitely one of those holidays where you don't want to wait until the last minute to get her something nice. Moms can always tell if you rushed to get her something, even if she doesn't say it! So skip the 4-day old gas station bouquets. Whether you'll be celebrating your mom, wife, grandmother, or a mother figure in your life, she deserves the best.

So check out this list of some amazing florists right here around Mercer County!