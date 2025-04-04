The date's been set for one of the most popular events in Hamilton Township.

Save the date.

Hamilton's Azalea Festival is May 10

The 2025 Azalea Festival will be Saturday, May 10 from 10am - 4pm at Sayen Botanical Gardens (155 Hughes Drive in Hamilton).

If you've never been, it's so pretty...you won't want to miss it.

There are over a quarter of a million flowering bulbs, trees, and bushes

Make sure your phone is charged. I'm sure you'll want to take a ton of pictures of the over 250,000 "flowering bulbs, dogwoods, azaleas and rhododendrons, beautifully landscaped walking paths, fountains, bridges, lakes, gazebos, and breathtaking scenery," according to the Facebook Event page

It truly is a spectacular sight.

Canva Canva loading...

It's a May tradition in Hamilton that's been going on for many years.

I got married in May and after our wedding, we had pictures taken in Sayen Garden. It was the week after the Azalea Festival and the flowers were still all in bloom, which made the perfect backdrop for our pictures.

Get our free mobile app

Admission is free

There is no admission fee, but you can grab lunch or a snack at any of the fun food trucks. Twisted Steaks, Poppa-Q-BBQ, Aunt Martha's Funnel Cake, Swal Dairy, KK Sweets, Lilla Vanilla, and more will be there.

Canva Canva loading...

There will be local crafters, and other vendors, there to do some shopping as well.

There's live music throughout the day

There's live music throughout the day. Ambiance The Duo will be there from 10am - 2pm and The Meg Hansen Group will be there from 12pm - 4pm.

It's such a fun vibe, so plan on spending the day.

Canva Canva loading...

If you're looking for something fun to do with your mom, since this event is during Mother's Day weekend, bring her.

Moms will get free family portraits inside the Sayen House.

READ MORE: DeLorenzo's Pizza in Hamilton has reopened after paying tax debt

Parking is at Nottingham Fire House

Parking is available across the street at Nottingham Fire House (200 Mercer Street).

Google Google loading...

Rain date is Sunday, May 11

If Mother Nature doesn't cooperate, the rain date will be the next day, Sunday, May 11 (Mother's Day).

LOOK: Highest-rated free things to do in New Jersey, according to Tripadvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated free things to do in New Jersey from Tripadvisor Gallery Credit: Stacker