Korean food is DELICIOUS. Whether you like crispy soy garlic chicken wings, perfectly marinated beef bulgogi on a bed of fluffy white rice, tangy and crunchy kimchi, spicy ramen bowls, dolsot or bibimbap, you got lots of options in Central Jersey!

Yelp.com just compiled a list of the "Hottest Korean spots in Central Jersey", based on ratings and reviews from Yelp users. So you know these places are good if the locals say so themselves!

Even if you don't feel like going out, you can still order a bunch of these places for delivery. You won't know what to choose. As a Korean food lover myself I'm drooling over these pictures.

How can you not with dishes like this?? This is premium seared pork belly at Keum Ho Garden Korean BBQ in Edison NJ. Perfect for sharing on a night out to dinner!

Or what about this Spicy BBQ Pork bulgogi from SGD Dubu So Gong Dong Tofu & BBQ in Plainsboro Twp? You can practically smell the picture.

So check some of these places out! If you're in Edison, you're in luck! There are a LOT of great Korean food spots in Edison. Try not to drool!

9 Delicious Korean Restaurants to Visit in Central Jersey Pass the bibimbap and beef bulgogi! These spots look SO good....Lots of them in Edison NJ!

Have you ever been to any of these spots? Tell us which dishes you recommend. And if you can recommend any more awesome Korean restaurant, don't be afraid to drop thee names!

