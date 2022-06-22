If you're hungry for crabs, lobster rolls, mussels, fried clams, fish fillets and more, get ready to make your next dinners plans.

Anytime is a great time for chowing down on scrumptious, succulent seafood, but especially in the summer time!

So it's a good thing that Yelp just put out their new list of the highest-rated, Best Seafood Restaurants in Central Jersey. Because if there's one thing anyone knows about seafood restaurants, you definitely want to go with recommendations. There's nothing worse than bland, poorly cooked, non-fresh seafood. I'm sure you can name a restaurant or two where you've had a lesser-than-great dining experience.

Whether you're looking for some laid back dishes like fried fish and french fries with a side of tartar sauce, an elegant, more upscale crab cake, an expensive surf-and-turf, or anything in between, you'll find it in this list. Personally, I have a few of them newly added to my must-go list!

So let's take a look at the tried-and-true, highest rated, best seafood restaurants in Central Jersey according to Yelp users! Fair warning, you'll be in the mood for seafood immediately looking at some of these amazing dishes.

The 10 BEST Seafood Restaurants in Central NJ According to Yelp users! Get your shell crackers ready!

Have you tried any of these places? Don't be afraid to give us your verdict. Or if you think this list is missing something, let us know!

