Here is How Much ‘Made in America 2021′ Tickets Will Cost You

The coronavirus pandemic took a lot of things from us last year. Summer 2020 got cancelled an our entire year was spent indoors. Well not this year! All restrictions will be lifted in Philadelphia as of June 11, and that means concerts events and festivals are back! Jay Z just announced today that his infamous Made in America Festival will be returning Labor Day weekend.

That's right, the two day event will be held on the Ben Franklin Parkway September 4th and 5th. Early Bird tickets are on sale right now for $99.50 with a $28.15 processing fee. Total you are looking about a total of $137.90 if you include taxes and shipping. Mind you, that is just the price right now. Prices will continue to go up the closer the event gets.

Given how the prices were in past years, you could see prices up to $230.00 if you wait for general admission tickets to go on sale. Back in 2019, the price was $175 for a general admission pass that got guest into both days. Single day tickets were $89.50 each. We can assume prices will be around the same this year.

“The City of Philadelphia is very excited for the return of Made in America festival, and today’s announcement shows that after more than 15 months of responding to the pandemic, our city is on a path towards recovery and a return to the things we’ve missed – like live show,” Mayor Kenney said in a statement. “Over the last ten years, Made in America has become one of Philadelphia’s iconic events and we look forward to working with Roc Nation, Live Nation, and other partners to plan and execute a safe, successful festival weekend.”