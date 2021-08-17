Here’s What Madonna’s Six Kids Look Like Today

The Queen of Pop celebrated her birthday by giving us a rare gift. Madonna, who turned 63 on Aug. 16, marked the occasion by sharing a new photo with all six of her children.

Appearing toward the end of a gallery of pics Madonna posted on Instagram, the updated family portrait features Lourdes Leon, Rocco Ritchie, David Banda, Mercy James, Estere Ciccone and Stelle Ciccone.

Scroll through to the ninth slide below to check out what everyone looks like today, then read on to learn more about what the family has been up to.

Of all Madonna's children, her firstborn Lourdes Leon is likely the most recognizable. That's because the 24-year-old (who goes by Lola) broke into the fashion industry as a model. She recently landed a coveted appearance alongside the likes of Bella Hadid on the cover of Vogue.

In an accompanying interview, the dancer (another thing she shares in common with Madonna) opened up about how she defies the stereotype of spoiled celebrity children. “People think I’m this talentless rich kid who’s had everything given to her, but I’m not,” she insisted. Although she claims she pays her own way, the up-and-coming model shares some of Madonna's personality traits. One of those things is her razor-sharp wit, which is on full display whenever she posts on Instagram.

Madonna's second child Rocco Ritchie — from her marriage with Guy Ritchie — recently turned 21, a fact the pop legend marked with an adorable post on social media. "We Have Been on many Trips together around the World," she wrote. "But the Greatest journey i have taken with you is the one inside my [heart]. Love you to the moon and back. Forever and Always."

The accompanying photos included a snapshot of Madonna holding her son as a child and more recent pictures. Although the singer's oldest son stays out of the spotlight and lives in London with his father, we do know some things about his life. For instance, in 2019 The Sun reported that he enrolled in a fine art course at Central Saint Martins. That alone is more proof that the singer's creativity runs in his blood.

Next up in the family line-up is David Banda, who Madonna adopted from Malawi in 2006. In 2019, the "Hung Up" star told British Vogue that they have a lot in common. “What he has more than anything is focus and determination,” the singer said. “I’m pretty sure he got it from me. He’s the one I have the most in common with."

"I feel like he gets me; he has more of my DNA than any of my children so far. Let’s see what happens – it’s still early days for everyone,” she added. He also appears to be musically inclined. Thanks to Madonna's Instagram (seriously, she provides no shortage of glimpses into her life on her account), we know Banda does a mean Freddie Mercury impression.

Shortly after welcoming David into the family, Madonna adopted Mercy James. In 2017, the hit-maker opened up about meeting her son and daughter. “I met Mercy soon after I met my son David, but they were living in different orphanages," she said. "Mercy was suffering from malaria, and David from pneumonia. And when I held each of them in my arms, I whispered in their ears, that I would look after them. And I promised them that they would grow up into strong and healthy adults."

Now 15, Madonna's daughter has also picked up on the rest of the family's creativity. For starters, Mercy James is an accomplished pianist. Her mom has posted several videos of her playing for fans, and her talent is utterly undeniable. She and her two youngest sisters also appear to be budding tennis pros.

Last but certainly not least come Madonna's twin daughters. In 2017, Madonna welcomed Estere and Stelle Ciccone into the family. She announced the happy news on (you guessed it) Instagram. "I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family," she wrote alongside a photo walking with her precious daughters. The girls celebrated their eighth birthday last year and regularly appear on social media.

They're also apparently brilliant at marketing based on a story Madonna told Radio.com in 2019 while promoting her album Madame X. “Today my 6-year-old twins said to me, ‘Mom, everyone’s always asking us if Madonna’s our mother. And we tell them, ‘No, Madame X is our mother.'” Hopefully the girls can land a spot on their mom's team in the future.