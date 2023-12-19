It's finally here! After a month's delay, Madonna will bring the Celebration Tour to Philadelphia on Thursday (January 25), and we cannot wait for the show.

She is one of the biggest performers of our lifetime, so OF COURSE it'll be a huge show, right?

Keep scrolling to view the setlist for the show.

It seems like on concert day, there are a few last-minute questions that we always have, right? Like: what time does the concert ACTUALLY start and what will the setlist be?

So we did some digging on the web, and thanks to some social media stalking and Setlist.Fm, we think we've figured out both of those questions. Spoilers are ahead.

If you're wondering what time doors open and about the baggage policy for a show at the Wells Fargo Center in Philly, we've got that here.

What Time Does the Madonna Concert in Philadelphia Start?

This is kind of an ironic question with Madonna, right? She's notoriously tardy for her concerts. The best we can assume, Madonna is SCHEDULED To hit the stage around 10:20 p.m.

Though, it's Madonna... so we're kind of working on HER schedule. Right?

What Will Madonna's Setlist for Philadelphia Be?

Some people like to be surprised, but I'm not one of them. I like to plan my bathroom breaks and bar trips during a concert.

Madonna 'Rebel Heart' Tour Getty Images loading...

So I NEED to know what songs are coming up. Here's what we think their setlist will be (of course, this too, is subject to change).

Act I:

It's a Celebration (video)

Nothing Really Matters

Everybody

Into the Groove

Causing a Commotion

Burning Up

Open Your Heart

Holiday

Act II:

The Storm (Video)

Live to Tell

The Ritual (Video)

Like a Prayer

2015 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Christopher Polk loading...

Act III:

Living for Love (Video)

Erotica

Justify My Love

Hung Up

Bad Girl

Act IV:

Ballroom (Video)

Vogue

2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards On NBC - Show Kevin Winter loading...

Human Nature

Crazy for You

Act V:

The Beast Within (Video)

Die Another Day

Don't Tell Me

Mother and Father

57th GRAMMY Awards - Show Getty Images loading...

I Will Survive (Gloria Gaynor cover)

La Isla Bonita (shortened)

Don't Cry for Me Argentina

Act VI:

Madonna (video)

Bedtime Story

Eurovision Song Contest 2019 - Grand Final Getty Images loading...

Ray of Light

Rain

Act VII:

Billie Jean/Like a Virgin (video)

Madonna 'Rebel Heart' Tour - Sydney Getty Images loading...

Bitch I'm Madonna

Celebration

Oh, Madonna, we CAN NOT wait to see you in Philly soon!