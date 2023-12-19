SPOILERS AHEAD: Madonna’s Setlist for Philadelphia’s ‘Celebration’ Tour
It's finally here! After a month's delay, Madonna will bring the Celebration Tour to Philadelphia on Thursday (January 25), and we cannot wait for the show.
She is one of the biggest performers of our lifetime, so OF COURSE it'll be a huge show, right?
Keep scrolling to view the setlist for the show.
It seems like on concert day, there are a few last-minute questions that we always have, right? Like: what time does the concert ACTUALLY start and what will the setlist be?
So we did some digging on the web, and thanks to some social media stalking and Setlist.Fm, we think we've figured out both of those questions. Spoilers are ahead.
If you're wondering what time doors open and about the baggage policy for a show at the Wells Fargo Center in Philly, we've got that here.
What Time Does the Madonna Concert in Philadelphia Start?
This is kind of an ironic question with Madonna, right? She's notoriously tardy for her concerts. The best we can assume, Madonna is SCHEDULED To hit the stage around 10:20 p.m.
Though, it's Madonna... so we're kind of working on HER schedule. Right?
What Will Madonna's Setlist for Philadelphia Be?
Some people like to be surprised, but I'm not one of them. I like to plan my bathroom breaks and bar trips during a concert.
So I NEED to know what songs are coming up. Here's what we think their setlist will be (of course, this too, is subject to change).
Act I:
It's a Celebration (video)
Nothing Really Matters
Everybody
Into the Groove
Causing a Commotion
Burning Up
Open Your Heart
Holiday
Act II:
The Storm (Video)
Live to Tell
The Ritual (Video)
Like a Prayer
Act III:
Living for Love (Video)
Erotica
Justify My Love
Hung Up
Bad Girl
Act IV:
Ballroom (Video)
Vogue
Human Nature
Crazy for You
Act V:
The Beast Within (Video)
Die Another Day
Don't Tell Me
Mother and Father
I Will Survive (Gloria Gaynor cover)
La Isla Bonita (shortened)
Don't Cry for Me Argentina
Act VI:
Madonna (video)
Bedtime Story
Ray of Light
Rain
Act VII:
Billie Jean/Like a Virgin (video)
Bitch I'm Madonna
Celebration
Oh, Madonna, we CAN NOT wait to see you in Philly soon!