Madonna Is Finally Bringing the ‘Celebration Tour’ To Philly

The tour has started and it's been getting RAVE reviews across the globe, and soon it will come to Philadelphia.

I. Cannot. Wait.

Madonna's Celebration Tour Is Underway

Madonna's highly anticipated Celebration tour was delayed earlier this year following an illness for the legendary singer.

The Celebration Tour finally kicked off in London a few weeks ago. It has stops scheduled across Europe (including Paris, Spain, and more) this fall.

The first stop in the United States is slated for December 13 in Brooklyn, NY. It includes stops in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Miami, and more in 2024.

Madonna is expected to perform all of her hits. The tour is a celebration of the iconic singers career, which has spanned multiple decades, of course. In fact, it's the celebration of four decades of hits.

Madonna and The Celebration Tour Hits The Wells Fargo Center in Philly in January

Madonna will bring The Celebration Tour to Philadelphia on January 25. It marks the rescheduled date from when it was previously scheduled for December 20, 2023.

Some tickets are still available on the Wells Fargo Center (and Ticketmaster)'s websites.

You can click here to learn more about tickets.

It's sure to be one of 2024's biggest shows, so you may wanna grab your tickets soon.

If you're not able to see Madonna in Philly, she also hits Madison Square Garden in New York City on January 22-23 and January 29, 2024.