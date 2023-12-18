It may only be January, but it's sure to be one of the biggest concerts of the year with one of the biggest superstars of our lifetime.

Yes, after a bit of a delay, Madonna is finally bringing the Celebration Tour to Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, January 25, 2025. Madonna's 2023 Celebration Tour has been getting rave reviews (so far) across the country.

Since Madonna is going to play all the hits, there's a lot of demand for this show. From setlist to parking to opening acts, we put together a list of EVERYTHING you need to know ahead of the show:

What time is Madonna's Concert in Philadelphia?

The "show" begins at 8:30 p.m., according to arena officials at the Wells Fargo Center.

However, we have more insights on the exact set times posted below. As we all know Madonna's shows don't tend to start on time.

Is There An Opening Act for Madonna's Concert in Philadelphia at the Wells Fargo Center?

Bob the Drag Queen is a special guest on the tour and will be appearing as an opening act.

What Time Will Madonna Perform at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia?

Madonna is kind of infamously known for arriving to the stage a bit... shall we say... late?

In fact, Madonna made headlines on the opening night of the Celebration Tour for what appeared to be a delayed arrival to the stage at the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn, NY.

The tour is starting to settle into a routine so we've dug into the set times from this tour, and it appears as if Madonna is due to hit the stage around 10:20 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Center.

Let's emphasize: that's when she's SCHEDULED to hit the stage. It's Madonna's world, so she may be later.

All set times are, of course, subject to change as well.

What Is the Setlist for Madonna's Christmas Concert at the Wells Fargo Center?

We dug into some of her past shows to find what we expect their setlist to be on January 25 at the Wells Fargo Center.

We know, however, that not everyone wants to see that info ahead of time. Click here for the setlist, which may contain spoilers.

Are Tickets Still Available for Madonna's Philly Concert?

A limited number of tickets are currently available directly via the Wells Fargo Center. As of this week, the face value prices left on these tickets are quite steep.

It looks like the most affordable tickets are still priced over $160 (with fees).

Tickets are also available on some resale websites (as of mid-December). It's always in your best interest to verify the validity of any third-party tickets that you purchase online.

How Much Does Parking Cost for the Madonna Concert at the Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia?

Parking is available at the venue on the day of the show. Parking rates have typically been between $30 and $40 for recent events at the stadium complex, but that is subject to change.

You can pay onsite, but note that the Wells Fargo Center no longer accepts cash payments. They do, however, accept all major credit cards, and digital payments (including Apple Pay and Google Play).

The exact times that the parking lots open have not been published, but they usually open no later than 5 p.m. for an evening concert. Check back for an update on that here.

Here's a parking map of the area lots that are available in the stadium complex of Philadelphia:

What is the Bag Policy at the Wells Fargo Center for Madonna Concert 2023?

The Wells Fargo Center prohibits bags inside the venue event guidelines (including backpacks, Purses, Clear Bags, Fanny Packs, Camera bags, Drawstring Bags, Totes, and Suitcases).

Click here to learn more about the Wells Fargo Center's bag policy for entrances.

Are Purses Allowed at the Wells Fargo Center for Madonna's Concert in Philadelphia?

Hand clutches, wristlets, and purses are permitted but must NOT exceed 4.5” x 6.5” with or without a handle and are subject to security inspection.

If you need a locker, they're available for prohibited bags. That is located on the Broad Street side of the arena. Lockers cost between $5 and $15, click here to read more.