Earlier this week we told you that we expected Madonna to hit the stage between 9:40 and 9:50 p.m., but the tour just announced that it may start even later than originally planned in Philadelphia tonight (Thursday, January 25).

Weather Conditions Could Delay Madonna's Philly Concert

Here's what we know:

Madonna and the Celebration Tour announced that the show may start a "little bit later than originally scheduled."

The statement was shared by the Wells Fargo Center on social media around 5:00 p.m. They cited tonight's rainy weather forecast as the possible reason for the delay.

Here's the full statement:

It's not immediately clear exactly HOW late Madonna will hit the stage tonight. The "show" starts at 8:30 p.m., according to the venue. The doors are still expected to open at 7:30 p.m.

If you're heading to the show, here's our "insider's guide," by the way.

We WERE expecting the superstar to take the stage around 9:40 p.m. That's approximately the time that Madonna has taken to the stage for recent shows at Madison Square Square Garden in New York and the TD Garden in Boston, MA.

So it's not EXACTLY clear what time Madonna will hit the stage tonight, but you may want to (or need to) plan ahead that it may be a little delayed.

If you're worried about getting home and when the show may end...

Madonna's concerts on this tour have typically lasted about 2 hours and 10 minutes from when they start.

This is especially important if you're riding SEPTA service for the ride home from the show.

That puts the wrap time precariously close to when SEPTA service starts to wrap near midnight (as well as the Broad Street and Market-Frankford Lines). Check your timetables ahead on SEPTA's website.

Madonna Faces Lawsuit for Delayed Concert Starts

Madonna is notoriously late for tour dates. But, all superstars don't start on time. Though, she came under fire in late 2023 for a delayed start at the Barclays Center. The venue cited "technical difficulties" as the reason for the delayed show.

A few fans filed a lawsuit for that delayed show. LiveNation and Madonna are planning on "vigorously" fighting that lawsuit.

