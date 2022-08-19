This is a dream come true. There are people making real money eating. That’s it, they eat and have an opinion and this is creating an opening for people to work at home, travel and be the envy of everyone.

Imagine you meet a new couple and you ask, “what do you do for a living?” Their response is “I eat chocolate for a living”. My next question is, are they hiring?

OK, it sounds too good to be true but here are three foodie jobs that I came across and their job descriptions.

Vin-ternship

I won't lie, sometimes I eat wine for dinner. So if you are like me, you can crack into the foodie job thing with a vinternship...a paid one of course!

You can apply to be a jet-setting "Vintern" for Majestic Wines. The lucky applicant will be paid a $63,000 dollar annual salary to travel the sunny Iberian Peninsula and taste Spanish and Portuguese wines in the countries they were made. When you get home there will be a case of wine to waiting for you to try and comment on. You could handle that right? Here is their website. Godspeed.

Your Own Business Eating Online

This one is really weird and not because of the eater, it is weird because of the watcher. In South Korea people get paid to eat large meals online while people watch. In fact, there is one popular woman making just under 10K a month. She records it on her webcam and posts it for the world. The more mouth noise the better.

People are quitting their day jobs to sit in front of a webcam and eat their faces off. If they do it there, why not in Jersey? This is a "be in business for myself" proposition but you are sure to get followers who come back day after day. If this is too weird I get it but it is also weird to work a 12 hour day and get caught in rush hour traffic.

Be A Professional Chocolate Taster

I saved this one for dessert. You can actually be a professional chocolate taster. Imagine writing that down as your job description? All you have to do is eat different types of chocolate and get paid for it. A website called Love Food wrote that professional chocolate taster Orietta Gianjorio gets paid anywhere from $35,000-$65,000 thousand dollars a year to eat chocolate and give her opinion. Can you moonlight and taste cheesecake too?

If you are not into being a professional but you want to go eat in your free time here are the best places to do that in New Jersey.

