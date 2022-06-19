It's something to keep in mind the next time you're driving down a dark road.

Chances are you find yourself driving down a dimly lit road here in New Jersey at least once a week; especially if you live in Ocean County.

You know the ones I'm talking about: Route 530, Lacey Road, and Route 532, just to name a few.

During the day, it's a peaceful, scenic drive surrounded by greenery, but at night, it may as well be pitch black. And, let's not forget that since these roads are in the forest, they're prone to deer running out potentially causing an accident.

That's obviously something you want to avoid. So what do you do? You turn your high beams on so you can see the road ahead better, right? I do it.

There are even times I've noticed I've accidentally had my high beams on for a while because the lever to turn them on is so sensitive.

Recently, Nicole Murray on our sister station 94.3 the Point questioned whether it's illegal to pull through to an empty parking space in New Jersey. Spoiler alert: it's not.

Since this is a simple thing we all do, it got me thinking about whether or not driving with our high beams falls under the same category.

Is driving with high beams illegal in New Jersey?

Obviously, you're allowed to have your high beams on, and you should, in order to drive safely in dimly lit areas. However, according to Gorman Law Firm, New Jersey Law states you have to dim them when another car is approaching you.

Can you be pulled over for not dimming your high beams for another driver in New Jersey?

This is where things get a little trickier. Per Gorman Law Firm, cops can't pull over and search a car because they were driving with their high beams on too closely to another car. But, an article from NJ.com states you can be ticketed for it.

My thoughts? It's better to be safe than sorry. If you're in a situation where you need to use your high beams, be extra careful and make sure they're turned off when other drivers are passing by.

